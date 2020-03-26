A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is -46.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.15 and a high of $128.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRI stock was last observed hovering at around $53.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.56% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.38% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -57.97% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.45, the stock is -18.00% and -41.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.93 million and changing 8.46% at the moment leaves the stock -48.31% off its SMA200. DRI registered -50.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.77.

The stock witnessed a -47.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.23%, and is 71.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.60% over the week and 17.01% over the month.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has around 184514 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $8.67B in sales. and $8.67B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.56 and Fwd P/E is 9.53. Distance from 52-week low is 123.52% and -54.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darden Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.85 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.40% in year-over-year returns.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Top Institutional Holders

1,025 institutions hold shares in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), with 310.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 95.33% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 95.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.29 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.76% of the DRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.82 million shares valued at $1.51 billion to account for 11.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.77 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $629.06 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $553.33 million.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milanes Douglas J., the company’s SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr. SEC filings show that Milanes Douglas J. sold 791 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 at a price of $113.32 per share for a total of $89633.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6002.0 shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that SONSTEBY CHARLES M (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $108.74 per share for $163110.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9422.0 shares of the DRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, MENSAH NANA (Director) disposed off 1,103 shares at an average price of $112.62 for $124223.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading -71.56% down over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is -61.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.29% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.