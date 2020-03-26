A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is -27.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -3.39% and -20.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing 18.73% at the moment leaves the stock -42.48% off its SMA200. SPCB registered -69.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5614 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7789.

The stock witnessed a -25.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.07%, and is 36.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.90% over the week and 38.16% over the month.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $5.06M and $19.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.00% and -70.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.80%).

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -131.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.20% year-over-year.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), with 4.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.14% while institutional investors hold 5.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.25M, and float is at 11.25M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 3.70% of the Float.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -36.53% down over the past 12 months. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is -11.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 43650.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.21.