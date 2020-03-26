A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are -16.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.18% or -$0.55 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.10% down YTD and -15.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.95% and -19.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the MDLZ stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Reiterated the stock as a Overweight on January 28, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the MDLZ stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.89. The forecasts give the Mondelez International Inc. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.13% or 5.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.66, up from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.65, up 2.00% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 758,637 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 632,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 438,580 and 198,742 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hargrove Robin S., a EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $720875.0 at $57.67 per share on Feb 03. The EVP and President AMEA had earlier sold another 7,682 MDLZ shares valued at $452547.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $58.91 per share. Gruber Vinzenz P. (EVP and President, Europe) sold 40,377 shares at $56.68 per share on Sep 06 for a total of $2.29 million while Brusadelli Maurizio, (EVP and President AMEA) sold 39,882 shares on Jun 13 for $2.17 million with each share fetching $54.52.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), on the other hand, is trading around $181.76 with a market cap of $191.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $240.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.33 billion. This represented a 79.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $25.78 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $51.24 billion from $52.31 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $13.72 billion, significantly higher than the $13.04 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $11.04 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at The Home Depot Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 246,314 shares. Insider sales totaled 208,892 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.50% with a share float percentage of 1.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Home Depot Inc. having a total of 2,765 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.31 million shares worth more than $16.18 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 69.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.27 billion and represent 6.29% of shares outstanding.