A peek at Sientra Inc. (SIEN): Who has invested in It?

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is -73.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $9.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -11.90% and -52.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing 42.01% at the moment leaves the stock -63.03% off its SMA200. SIEN registered -73.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8927 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.4716.

The stock witnessed a -52.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.79%, and is 100.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.26% over the week and 23.42% over the month.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has around 339 employees, a market worth around $119.05M and $83.70M in sales. and $83.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 140.00% and -75.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.80%).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $18.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Sientra Inc. (SIEN), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.67% while institutional investors hold 88.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.60M, and float is at 48.15M with Short Float at 9.50%. Institutions hold 84.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 4.23 million shares valued at $37.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the SIEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.77 million shares valued at $24.72 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 2.73 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $24.41 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 5.18% of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $23.16 million.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Sientra Inc. (SIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nugent Jeffrey M, the company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. SEC filings show that Nugent Jeffrey M sold 63,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $5.91 per share for a total of $375368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209826.0 shares.

Sientra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Nugent Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold a total of 53,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $5.93 per share for $317113.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 273383.0 shares of the SIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Nugent Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board and CEO) disposed off 16,506 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $98960.0. The insider now directly holds 326,896 shares of Sientra Inc. (SIEN).

Sientra Inc. (SIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) that is trading 28.26% up over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -23.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.58% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.7.