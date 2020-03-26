Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Vs. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Those Ticking Clocks

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are -7.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.32% or -$4.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.90% down YTD and -7.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.84% and -12.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ADBE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 13, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ADBE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $305.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $342.79. The forecasts give the Adobe Inc. stock a price target range of $404.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $290.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.28% or -5.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $2.35, up from the $1.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.78, up 16.80% from $7.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.36 and $2.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 94 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 628,724 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 530,697. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 588,098 and 420,002 in purchases and sales respectively.

THOMPSON MATTHEW, a EVP WW Field Operations at the company, sold 37,751 shares worth $11.26 million at $298.16 per share on Mar 16. The EVP, Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 600 ADBE shares valued at $180842.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $301.40 per share. Rao Dana (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 2,919 shares at $353.66 per share on Jan 29 for a total of $1.03 million while Parasnis Abhay, (EVP & CTO) sold 40,000 shares on Jan 28 for $14.0 million with each share fetching $350.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), on the other hand, is trading around $29.05 with a market cap of $14.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WPM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.05 million. This represented a 93.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $223.59 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.26 billion from $6.24 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $369.75 million, significantly higher than the $368.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $368.07 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.10% with a share float percentage of 446.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. having a total of 710 institutions that hold shares in the company.