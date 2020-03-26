Analysts suggest Biocept Inc. (BIOC) could spike -71.54% in a year

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is 22.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $2.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIOC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is -6.35% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.05 million and changing 12.43% at the moment leaves the stock -47.73% off its SMA200. BIOC registered -71.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3466 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6664.

The stock witnessed a 15.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.11%, and is 45.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.87% over the week and 31.48% over the month.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $35.97M and $4.60M in sales. and $4.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 65.72% and -83.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-527.40%).

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 97.90% in year-over-year returns.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Biocept Inc. (BIOC), with 43.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 13.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.76M, and float is at 102.76M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 13.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 75207.0 shares valued at $86488.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.40% of the BIOC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 70353.0 shares valued at $80905.0 to account for 0.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 63476.0 shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $72997.0, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 35053.0 with a market value of $40310.0.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Biocept Inc. (BIOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.