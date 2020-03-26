Analysts suggest Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) could spike -27.31% in a year

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is -31.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.76 and a high of $12.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.96, the stock is 2.72% and -17.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.03 million and changing 7.13% at the moment leaves the stock -6.59% off its SMA200. CLDR registered -27.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.54.

The stock witnessed a -18.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.05%, and is 50.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.60% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) has around 2947 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $794.20M in sales. and $794.20M in sales Fwd P/E is 20.78. Profit margin for the company is -37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.23% and -34.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloudera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $205.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Top Institutional Holders

301 institutions hold shares in Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), with 6.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.61% while institutional investors hold 81.06% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 78.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 54.8 million shares valued at $637.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.59% of the CLDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Intel Corporation with 26.07 million shares valued at $303.15 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.11 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $245.47 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.46% of the shares totaling 18.07 million with a market value of $210.19 million.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FENTON PETER H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FENTON PETER H bought 719,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.95 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 799686.0 shares.

Cloudera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Reasoner Scott (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,022 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $6.85 per share for $13859.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94247.0 shares of the CLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, MURTHY ARUN (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 6,673 shares at an average price of $6.88 for $45928.0. The insider now directly holds 749,540 shares of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR).

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -10.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.87% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.41.