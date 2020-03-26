Analysts suggest Western Digital Corporation (WDC) could spike -11.58% in a year

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is -34.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.40 and a high of $72.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The WDC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.37% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 16.74% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.63, the stock is -9.11% and -29.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.36 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -25.42% off its SMA200. WDC registered -11.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.83.

The stock witnessed a -30.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.60%, and is 42.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.31% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has around 61800 employees, a market worth around $11.59B and $15.58B in sales. and $15.58B in sales Fwd P/E is 5.48. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.93% and -42.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $4.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Top Institutional Holders

998 institutions hold shares in Western Digital Corporation (WDC), with 920.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 86.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 278.42M, and float is at 278.42M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 86.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.41 million shares valued at $2.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the WDC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.73 million shares valued at $1.63 billion to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 13.11 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $831.86 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 11.94 million with a market value of $757.78 million.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORDANO MICHAEL D, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that CORDANO MICHAEL D sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $70.16 per share for a total of $14032.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236897.0 shares.

Western Digital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that RAY MICHAEL CHARLES (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold a total of 4,387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $69.00 per share for $302703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51762.0 shares of the WDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, CORDANO MICHAEL D (President and COO) disposed off 10,015 shares at an average price of $66.26 for $663640.0. The insider now directly holds 237,097 shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC).

Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -55.14% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.69% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.