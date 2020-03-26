Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Apache Corporation (APA), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares are -78.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.56% or $0.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.56% down YTD and -75.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 25.11% and -79.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Raymond James recommended the APA stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the APA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.21. The forecasts give the Apache Corporation stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.68% or -96.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 233.30% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.69, down -26.50% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.45 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 467,864 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,286. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 409,114 and 204,713 in purchases and sales respectively.

Meyer William Mark, a Executive Vice President at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $51840.0 at $25.92 per share on May 31. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 APA shares valued at $109131.0 on Aug 07. The shares were bought at $21.83 per share. Ellis Juliet S (Director) bought 3,500 shares at $27.26 per share on May 24 for a total of $95407.0 while LOWE JOHN E, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on May 07 for $151250.0 with each share fetching $30.25.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), on the other hand, is trading around $21.11 with a market cap of $11.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MPC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$302.0 million. This represented a 100.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $31.09 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.64 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $98.56 billion from $98.14 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.44 billion, significantly higher than the $6.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.07 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Marathon Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 634,312 shares. Insider sales totaled 218,277 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 424.18M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.00% with a share float percentage of 646.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Petroleum Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 57.68 million shares worth more than $3.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 53.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.25 billion and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.