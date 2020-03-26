Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)?

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -42.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $26.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.73% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.38, the stock is -6.24% and -25.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.32 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -30.92% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -29.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.89.

The stock witnessed a -29.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.66%, and is 21.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.97% over the week and 12.95% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 965 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $429.80M in sales. and $429.80M in sales Fwd P/E is 22.51. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.29% and -52.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $129.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 92.50% in year-over-year returns.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

392 institutions hold shares in Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 47.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 320.48M, and float is at 120.58M with Short Float at 36.53%. Institutions hold 46.75% of the Float.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -5.96% down over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -15.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.91% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.03.