Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -54.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $11.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -100.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is -21.83% and -42.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.0 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -48.70% off its SMA200. DRH registered -54.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.74.

The stock witnessed a -47.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.03%, and is 133.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.13% over the week and 20.54% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $627.40M and $938.10M in sales. and $938.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.54 and Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.61% and -57.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $208.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

332 institutions hold shares in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 110.31% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 108.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37.21 million shares valued at $412.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.57% of the DRH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.16 million shares valued at $345.25 million to account for 15.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.93 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $143.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 10.22 million with a market value of $113.25 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McAvey Maureen L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McAvey Maureen L sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $10.36 per share for a total of $82880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91688.0 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -36.24% down over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -54.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.66% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.