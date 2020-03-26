News

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)?

By Winifred Gerald

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -54.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $11.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -100.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is -21.83% and -42.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.0 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -48.70% off its SMA200. DRH registered -54.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.74.

The stock witnessed a -47.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.03%, and is 133.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.13% over the week and 20.54% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $627.40M and $938.10M in sales. and $938.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.54 and Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.61% and -57.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $208.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

332 institutions hold shares in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 110.31% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 108.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37.21 million shares valued at $412.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.57% of the DRH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.16 million shares valued at $345.25 million to account for 15.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.93 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $143.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 10.22 million with a market value of $113.25 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McAvey Maureen L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McAvey Maureen L sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $10.36 per share for a total of $82880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91688.0 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -36.24% down over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -54.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.66% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.

News

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), Air Lease Corporation (AL)

Sue Brooks - 0
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) shares are -54.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 29.26% or $3.81 higher in the...
Read more
News

Is there a cornucopia of returns in Sea Limited (SE) And CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares are 9.50% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.80% or $1.2 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

What should you know before buying stock in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Sue Brooks - 0
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is -17.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.42 and a high of...
Read more

Read More

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Vs. Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI): Those Ticking Clocks

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) shares are -14.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.78% or $0.01 higher in the latest...
Read more

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About BEST Inc. (BEST), Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) shares are -3.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.30% or $0.71 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Recent

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) up -80.57% since start of the year

Industry Richard Addington - 0
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is -78.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a...
Read more

The decline in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is -46.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high...
Read more

Is Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Getting More Institutional Investors?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is 1.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us