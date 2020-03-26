Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Groupon Inc. (GRPN)?

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is -62.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRPN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.31% off the consensus price target high of $2.90 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 40.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is -4.81% and -55.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.23 million and changing 13.15% at the moment leaves the stock -66.63% off its SMA200. GRPN registered -73.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9701 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6650.

The stock witnessed a -40.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.45%, and is 83.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.56% over the week and 16.47% over the month.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has around 6345 employees, a market worth around $437.14M and $2.22B in sales. and $2.22B in sales Fwd P/E is 14.19. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.23% and -76.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Groupon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $438.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.30% in year-over-year returns.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Groupon Inc. (GRPN), with 127.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.57% while institutional investors hold 87.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 489.03M, and float is at 439.12M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 67.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 56.36 million shares valued at $134.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the GRPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.77 million shares valued at $104.6 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd which holds 32.97 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $78.8 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 32.08 million with a market value of $76.68 million.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Groupon Inc. (GRPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bass Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bass Robert J bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $42500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 391904.0 shares.

Groupon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Williams Rich (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.00 per share for $100050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.92 million shares of the GRPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 26, BARRIS PETER J (Director) disposed off 210,124 shares at an average price of $2.34 for $490955.0. The insider now directly holds 50,858 shares of Groupon Inc. (GRPN).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -7.41% down over the past 12 months. InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) is -66.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.78% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.64.