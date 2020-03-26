Industry

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is attracting new Institutional Money

By Richard Addington

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) is 125.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $4.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASTC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.93% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 177.24% and 130.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.61 million and changing 261.61% at the moment leaves the stock 99.45% off its SMA200. ASTC registered 10.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 101.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.03.

The stock witnessed a 143.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.76%, and is 246.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.09% over the week and 24.22% over the month.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $26.53M and $0.30M in sales. and $0.30M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 313.27% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-280.00%).

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.25% while institutional investors hold 23.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.55M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 14.43% of the Float.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 8.39% up over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 8.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.97% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 82830.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.

