Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock Plunged by 0.00 yesterday

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is 15.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $14.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $8.29, the stock is -6.45% and -17.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.54 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 27.49% off its SMA200. BLDP registered 172.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.52.

The stock witnessed a -25.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.11%, and is 13.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 703 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $106.30M in sales. and $106.30M in sales Profit margin for the company is -36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.45% and -41.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $26.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 66.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), with 69.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.63% while institutional investors hold 9.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.01M, and float is at 165.11M with Short Float at 5.41%. Institutions hold 6.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.75 million shares valued at $12.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.75% of the BLDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 885112.0 shares valued at $6.36 million to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Herald Investment Management Ltd which holds 640000.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $4.6 million, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 470348.0 with a market value of $3.38 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) that is trading -86.04% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is -15.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.05% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.