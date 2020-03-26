Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Vs. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Which Is Riskier?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares are -47.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.77% or $0.86 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +41.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.11% down YTD and -47.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.49% and -36.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the BHC stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on January 29, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $15.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 53.37.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.60% in the current quarter to $0.9, down from the $1.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.33, up 0.70% from $4.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.8 and $1.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 726,826 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 284,785. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 503,614 and 114,574 in purchases and sales respectively.

ACKERMANN CHRISTINA, a EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL at the company, bought 4,390 shares worth $80106.0 at $18.25 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 BHC shares valued at $38838.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $15.54 per share. VON ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. (Director) bought 1,100 shares at $18.18 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $19996.0 while DE SCHUTTER RICHARD U, (Director) bought 3,800 shares on Mar 10 for $69377.0 with each share fetching $18.26.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), on the other hand, is trading around $3.46 with a market cap of $264.38M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $896.3 million. This represented a 38.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.45 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.68 billion from $13.28 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $579.0 million, significantly higher than the $523.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $60.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 400,010 shares. Insider sales totaled 66,507 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.15M shares after the latest sales, with 22.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 51.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.93 million shares worth more than $35.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.71 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.