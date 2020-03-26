Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) And NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Saying Scary Stuff?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are -31.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.25% or $4.79 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.39% down YTD and -31.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 29.59% and -23.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the AVGO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $217.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $295.00. The forecasts give the Broadcom Inc. stock a price target range of $429.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $210.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.29% or -3.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.50% in the current quarter to $5.14, down from the $5.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $21.71, up 4.80% from $21.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.39 and $6.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $23.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 146 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,036,772 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,003,155. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 605,381 and 655,643 in purchases and sales respectively.

TAN HOCK E, a President and CEO at the company, sold 75,000 shares worth $18.96 million at $252.82 per share on Mar 09. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 73,646 AVGO shares valued at $14.6 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $198.18 per share. TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) sold 62,500 shares at $292.86 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $18.3 million while TAN HOCK E, (President and CEO) sold 73,646 shares on Feb 18 for $22.86 million with each share fetching $310.46.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:NBY), on the other hand, is trading around $0.88 with a market cap of $4.97M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBY’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.33 million. This represented a -106.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $14.6 million from $9.87 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.5 million, significantly lower than the -$3.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.12M shares after the latest sales, with 3.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.