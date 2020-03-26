Check out this: Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) is on the verge of a huge rally

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is -58.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLNY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 53.65% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is -32.20% and -51.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.67 million and changing 12.57% at the moment leaves the stock -59.51% off its SMA200. CLNY registered -63.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9884 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8496.

The stock witnessed a -56.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.61%, and is 34.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.51% over the week and 19.47% over the month.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $960.08M and $2.33B in sales. and $2.33B in sales Profit margin for the company is -51.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.12% and -67.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colony Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $29.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.10% in year-over-year returns.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Top Institutional Holders

381 institutions hold shares in Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), with 9.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 83.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 487.35M, and float is at 477.24M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 82.16% of the Float.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARRACK THOMAS JR, the company’s Executive Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BARRACK THOMAS JR bought 62,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $12.04 per share for a total of $752202.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79988.0 shares.

Colony Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that BARRACK THOMAS JR (Executive Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 43,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $11.51 per share for $502243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67218.0 shares of the CLNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, BARRACK THOMAS JR (Executive Chairman & CEO) acquired 73,458 shares at an average price of $8.72 for $640342.0. The insider now directly holds 163,143 shares of Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY).