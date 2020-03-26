Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) up -71.21% since start of the year

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is -65.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $43.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.18% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 31.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.63, the stock is -35.13% and -55.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.17 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -65.79% off its SMA200. CNK registered -71.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.86.

The stock witnessed a -56.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.57%, and is 76.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.28% over the week and 23.88% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 3840 employees, a market worth around $787.12M and $3.28B in sales. and $3.28B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.13 and Fwd P/E is 5.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.68% and -73.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $659.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

472 institutions hold shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), with 11.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.54% while institutional investors hold 124.87% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 112.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.16 million shares valued at $445.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the CNK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.01 million shares valued at $338.75 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 7.67 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $259.54 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 7.3 million with a market value of $247.24 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Humrichouse Ximena G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Humrichouse Ximena G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $6.18 per share for a total of $30900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21445.0 shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MITCHELL LEE ROY (Director) bought a total of 122,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $7.94 per share for $975032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.71 million shares of the CNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Zoradi Mark (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.58 for $211600.0. The insider now directly holds 607,612 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -76.84% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -76.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.6% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.08.