Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is attracting new Institutional Money

By Andrew Francis

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) is 900.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $21.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CODX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -79.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.96, the stock is -22.11% and 45.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.65 million and changing 9.54% at the moment leaves the stock 289.02% off its SMA200. CODX registered 672.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 714.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.34.

The stock witnessed a 107.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 828.40%, and is -16.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.50% over the week and 42.00% over the month.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $229.56M and $0.10M in sales. and $0.10M in sales Fwd P/E is 70.55. Distance from 52-week low is 1191.07% and -58.80% from its 52-week high.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 438.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 900.00% in year-over-year returns.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), with 4.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.37% while institutional investors hold 28.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.62M, and float is at 18.74M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 16.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 773330.0 shares valued at $819729.0. The investor’s holdings represent 4.54% of the CODX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 708565.0 shares valued at $751078.0 to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 140490.0 shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $148919.0, while HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 115002.0 with a market value of $121902.0.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

