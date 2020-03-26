Crocs Inc. (CROX) And Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Among Headliners

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares are -64.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.69% or $3.57 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +121.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.44% down YTD and -62.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.51% and -57.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Pivotal Research Group recommended the CROX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Pivotal Research Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 24, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CROX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.71. The forecasts give the Crocs Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.45% or 22.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 71.40% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.76, up 6.90% from $1.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 459,674 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,117,062. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 414,390 and 235,505 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bickley Ian, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $57120.0 at $19.04 per share on Mar 12. The CFO had earlier bought another 3,100 CROX shares valued at $58110.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $18.75 per share. Bickley Ian (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $21.54 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $43080.0 while TREFF DOUGLAS J, (Director) bought 15,475 shares on Mar 06 for $367279.0 with each share fetching $23.73.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU), on the other hand, is trading around $1.51 with a market cap of $171.06M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AXU’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -44.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.67 million. This represented a -22.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $109.54 million from $113.71 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $305000.0 while total current assets were at $11.84 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.44 million, significantly lower than the -$4.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$11.26 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.00% with a share float percentage of 115.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexco Resource Corp. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 2.12 million shares worth more than $4.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.