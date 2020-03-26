Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) And Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Among Headliners

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares are -55.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.52% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +171.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.48% down YTD and -54.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 122.40% and -49.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the DBI stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 18, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the DBI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.43. The forecasts give the Designer Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.91% or -0.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $0.5, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.89, up 12.70% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.72 and $0.94. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 527,758 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 248,307. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,417 and 74,634 in purchases and sales respectively.

Poff Jared A., a EVP & CFO at the company, bought 33,853 shares worth $99582.0 at $2.94 per share on Mar 18. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 52,265 DBI shares valued at $150523.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $2.88 per share. SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L (Executive Chairman) bought 281,891 shares at $3.07 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $865405.0 while Ferree Deborah L, (V Chairman & President) sold 10,000 shares on Dec 23 for $155455.0 with each share fetching $15.55.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), on the other hand, is trading around $8.77 with a market cap of $17.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $318.6 million. This represented a 94.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $101,700 on the year-over-year period, growing to $98,800 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.3 billion from $37.54 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $735.6 million while total current assets were at $7.72 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.04 billion, significantly higher than the $3.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.85 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 221.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ecopetrol S.A. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $162.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Acadian Asset Management held 21.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.22 million and represent 20.18% of shares outstanding.