Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) And Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Saying Scary Stuff?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares are -11.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.56% or $0.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.35% down YTD and -10.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.74% and -26.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 12, 2019, UBS recommended the DB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 10 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.74. The forecasts give the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock a price target range of $9.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.46. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.42% or -54.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.06, down -6.20% from -$1.07 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.43 for the next year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), on the other hand, is trading around $43.87 with a market cap of $11.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QSR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $350.0 million. This represented a 76.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.48 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.48 billion, significantly higher than the $1.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.41 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Restaurant Brands International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 238,882 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,105 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.13M shares after the latest sales, with 30.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.98% with a share float percentage of 218.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. having a total of 498 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. with over 18.34 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. held 7.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 15.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $979.01 million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.