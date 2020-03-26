DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Vs. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH): Updated Outlook

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) shares are -57.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.80% or $1.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.04% down YTD and -55.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.77% and -48.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 27, 2019, Consumer Edge Research recommended the DKS stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DKS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.67. The forecasts give the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.2% or -9.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.20% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.47, down -0.70% from $3.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $1.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 370,268 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 80,312. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

COLOMBO WILLIAM J, a Director at the company, bought 4,444 shares worth $109785.0 at $24.70 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 5,556 DKS shares valued at $115462.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $20.78 per share. BYRD VINCENT C (Director) sold 19,500 shares at $48.04 per share on Dec 09 for a total of $936718.0 while STONE LARRY D, (Director) bought 405 shares on Sep 24 for $15614.0 with each share fetching $38.55.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), on the other hand, is trading around $10.07 with a market cap of $1.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SBH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $380.82 million. This represented a 61.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $980.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.68 billion from $2.1 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $62.33 million, significantly higher than the $50.26 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.45 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 269,864 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,505 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.24M shares after the latest sales, with 25.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 115.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.66 million shares worth more than $285.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.83 million and represent 13.13% of shares outstanding.