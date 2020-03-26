Dissecting First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) top performing stock: Get the Stats

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -39.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $9.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is 7.03% and -15.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.44 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -23.05% off its SMA200. AG registered 4.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.63.

The stock witnessed a -20.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.02%, and is 37.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.35% over the week and 15.54% over the month.

and $363.94M in sales Fwd P/E is 105.86. Distance from 52-week low is 77.70% and -41.61% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01.The EPS is expected to grow by 250.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.80% year-over-year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.79M, and float is at 185.23M with Short Float at 13.34%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 11.85% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -45.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.19% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.