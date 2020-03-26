Dissecting Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is -43.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.56 and a high of $153.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $79.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.11% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.54% off the consensus price target high of $151.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -31.15% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.25, the stock is -13.01% and -32.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.64 million and changing 7.72% at the moment leaves the stock -35.44% off its SMA200. MAR registered -31.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $124.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.81.

The stock witnessed a -31.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.63%, and is 33.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.86% over the week and 14.28% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 174000 employees, a market worth around $26.40B and $20.97B in sales. and $20.97B in sales Current P/E ratio is 22.46 and Fwd P/E is 12.75. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.09% and -44.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $4.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Top Institutional Holders

1,189 institutions hold shares in Marriott International Inc. (MAR), with 55.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.22% while institutional investors hold 76.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.70M, and float is at 268.39M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 63.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.41 million shares valued at $3.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.30% of the MAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.3 million shares valued at $2.47 billion to account for 5.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 15.72 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $2.38 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 11.56 million with a market value of $1.75 billion.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kyriakidis Argiris, the company’s Pres. Mgn. Director MEA. SEC filings show that Kyriakidis Argiris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $152.81 per share for a total of $275053.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4008.0 shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Linnartz Stephanie (EVP, Chf. Mktg. & Com. Officer) sold a total of 16,606 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $151.00 per share for $2.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55638.0 shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Rodriguez David A (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 6,728 shares at an average price of $149.80 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 268 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) that is trading -57.87% down over the past 12 months. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is -10.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.44% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.