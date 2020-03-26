Dissecting Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) is 1.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.64 and a high of $47.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The RARX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.92% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.92% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.56, the stock is 3.77% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.55 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 22.97% off its SMA200. RARX registered 103.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.81.

The stock witnessed a 1.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.54%, and is 17.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.63% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $3.00M in sales. and $3.00M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 142.16% and 0.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.80%).

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $300k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 160.30% year-over-year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.47% while institutional investors hold 97.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.20M, and float is at 45.42M with Short Float at 5.15%. Institutions hold 92.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.14 million shares valued at $137.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the RARX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.14 million shares valued at $115.22 million to account for 12.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.86 million shares representing 11.48% and valued at over $108.83 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.50% of the shares totaling 3.17 million with a market value of $71.07 million.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ricardo Alonso. SEC filings show that Ricardo Alonso sold 2,288 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $44.25 per share for a total of $101244.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Farzaneh-Far Ramin (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 10,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $45.16 per share for $478521.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7132.0 shares of the RARX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Farzaneh-Far Ramin (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 10,595 shares at an average price of $46.61 for $493850.0. The insider now directly holds 7,132 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX).

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -38.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.55% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.5.