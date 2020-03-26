Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: GameStop Corp. (GME), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are -31.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.24% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.55% down YTD and -25.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.61% and 17.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the GME stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wedbush had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.38. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 4.79.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -545.50% in the current quarter to $0.79, down from the $1.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.05, down -26.40% from $2.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.61 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,756,138 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,729. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 592 in purchases and sales respectively.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J, a Director at the company, bought 4,900 shares worth $24843.0 at $5.07 per share on Sep 24. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 GME shares valued at $26900.0 on Sep 27. The shares were bought at $5.38 per share. VRABECK KATHY P (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $5.29 per share on Sep 24 for a total of $105800.0 while SZCZEPANSKI GERALD R, (Director) bought 40,000 shares on Sep 23 for $201600.0 with each share fetching $5.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), on the other hand, is trading around $6.49 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MDRX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $216.01 million. This represented a 52.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $450.98 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.21 billion from $3.23 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $46.25 million, significantly lower than the $67.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$84.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 445,612 shares. Insider sales totaled 222,994 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with 19.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 160.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.86 million shares worth more than $214.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208.08 million and represent 13.03% of shares outstanding.