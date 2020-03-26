Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares are -29.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.65% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.95% down YTD and -25.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 32.75% and -31.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the PAAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PAAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.18. The forecasts give the Pan American Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.56% or -19.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.81, up 22.20% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), on the other hand, is trading around $4.08 with a market cap of $1.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WES’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 44.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.22 million. This represented a 99.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $723.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.57 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.35 billion from $12.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.32 billion, significantly lower than the $1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $135.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Western Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 503,131 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,121,282 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.60% with a share float percentage of 200.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Midstream Partners LP having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 24.15 million shares worth more than $475.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $411.11 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.