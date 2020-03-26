Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: TransUnion (TRU), The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares are -23.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.61% or $4.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.98% down YTD and -23.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.55% and -30.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the TRU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TRU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $65.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $98.20. The forecasts give the TransUnion stock a price target range of $115.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $66.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.81% or 0.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $0.7, up from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.15, up 7.80% from $2.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,091,398 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,036,572. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 483,588 and 314,866 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHAOUKI STEVEN M, a President, US Markets at the company, sold 9,814 shares worth $892976.0 at $90.99 per share on Mar 02. The President, International had earlier sold another 37,948 TRU shares valued at $3.09 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $81.50 per share. Danaher John T (President, Consumer Inter) sold 24,028 shares at $95.12 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $2.29 million while WOJCZYNSKI DAVID E, (President, Healthcare) sold 9,053 shares on Feb 21 for $905300.0 with each share fetching $100.00.

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), on the other hand, is trading around $5.62 with a market cap of $381.99M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MEET’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $41.77 million. This represented a 27.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $57.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $272.72 million from $269.09 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $37.62 million, significantly higher than the $28.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $36.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at The Meet Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 22,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,849,676 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -46.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.43M shares after the latest sales, with -53.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.50% with a share float percentage of 65.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Meet Group Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $60.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 16.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.19 million and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.