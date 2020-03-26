Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) shares are -51.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.66% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.74% down YTD and -51.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.23% and -42.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the ZION stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 10, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ZION stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.45. The forecasts give the Zions Bancorporation National Association stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.31% or 7.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.30% in the current quarter to $1, down from the $1.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.14, down -3.10% from $4.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $1.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 353 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 252,638 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 267,543. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 153,361 and 78,225 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANDERSON A SCOTT, a Exec VP and at the company, sold 4,631 shares worth $213974.0 at $46.20 per share on Feb 12. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 8,000 ZION shares valued at $361280.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $45.16 per share. ANDERSON A SCOTT (Exec VP and) sold 1,500 shares at $46.29 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $69434.0 while ANDERSON A SCOTT, (Exec VP and) sold 8,798 shares on Feb 12 for $405274.0 with each share fetching $46.06.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), on the other hand, is trading around $1.95 with a market cap of $40.32M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MIST’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$18.29 million. This represented a 196.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $15.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$24.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $123.43 million from $141.89 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$51.15 million, significantly lower than the -$21.05 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$51.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 793,246 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.71M shares after the latest sales, with -121.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.10% with a share float percentage of 22.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 3.96 million shares worth more than $63.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, RTW Investments LP held 16.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the investment firm holding over 2.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.98 million and represent 9.91% of shares outstanding.