Exploring Strategic Opportunities: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares are -41.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 30.53% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +76.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.06% down YTD and -43.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 48.91% and -16.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 05, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the ACRX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 11, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ACRX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.40. The forecasts give the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.22% or -24.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to -$0.18, down from the -$0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.59, up 627.80% from -$0.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 513,379 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 50,126. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 437,500 and 50,126 in purchases and sales respectively.

Angotti Vincent J., a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 8,379 shares worth $14973.0 at $1.79 per share on Nov 11. The Director had earlier bought another 25,000 ACRX shares valued at $44575.0 on Nov 12. The shares were bought at $1.78 per share. EDWARDS MARK G (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $2.17 per share on Aug 26 for a total of $10850.0 while EDWARDS MARK G, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 23 for $21956.0 with each share fetching $2.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), on the other hand, is trading around $19.64 with a market cap of $1.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAIN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 64.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $60.65 million. This represented a 0.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $60.65 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.24 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$33.83 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 217 times at Main Street Capital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 211 times and accounting for 56,109 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,709 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 205.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.62M shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.00% with a share float percentage of 60.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Main Street Capital Corporation having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. with over 1.47 million shares worth more than $63.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 920861.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.7 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.