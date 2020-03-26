Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) shares are -37.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.08% or $0.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.26% down YTD and -35.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.18% and -38.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the INVH stock is a Sell, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on February 18, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the INVH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.06. The forecasts give the Invitation Homes Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.97% or 34.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 2.60% from $0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 311 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 319,379 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,258,781,881. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 136,091 and 91,641 in purchases and sales respectively.

BLAIR BRYCE, a Director at the company, bought 1,389 shares worth $41640.0 at $29.98 per share on Nov 27. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 20,201 INVH shares valued at $601788.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $29.79 per share. IH1 Holdco L.P. (10% Owner) sold 57,600,000 shares at $30.05 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $1.73 billion while Blackstone Holdings II L.P., (10% Owner) sold 57,600,000 shares on Nov 26 for $1.73 billion with each share fetching $30.05.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP), on the other hand, is trading around $6.35 with a market cap of $1.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PAGP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $272.0 million. This represented a 97.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.97 billion from $29.69 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.5 billion, significantly lower than the $2.6 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.32 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Plains GP Holdings L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 671,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 60,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.5M shares after the latest sales, with -153.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains GP Holdings L.P. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company.