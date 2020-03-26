Facebook Inc. (FB) Vs. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Updated Outlook

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are -21.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.96% or -$4.77 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.33% down YTD and -21.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.74% and -19.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the FB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020. 49 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the FB stock is a “Strong Sell. 2 of the 49 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 38 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $156.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $244.06. The forecasts give the Facebook Inc. stock a price target range of $300.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $178.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.93% or 12.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $1.9, up from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.92, up 20.00% from $6.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.32 and $2.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 226 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,528 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,578,560 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,616,376. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 270,301 and 479,835 in purchases and sales respectively.

Newstead Jennifer, a VP and General Counsel at the company, sold 97 shares worth $14628.0 at $150.80 per share on Mar 17. The VP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 97 FB shares valued at $15029.0 on Mar 24. The shares were sold at $154.94 per share. Newstead Jennifer (VP and General Counsel) sold 97 shares at $174.76 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $16952.0 while Newstead Jennifer, (VP and General Counsel) sold 97 shares on Mar 03 for $19041.0 with each share fetching $196.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), on the other hand, is trading around $7.84 with a market cap of $8.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TEVA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.38 billion. This represented a 65.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.99 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.87 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $57.47 billion from $57.25 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $748.0 million, significantly lower than the $2.45 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $223.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.6M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.60% with a share float percentage of 1.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited having a total of 643 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 130.95 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 77.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $761.43 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.