Ford Motor Company (F) And Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Saying Scary Stuff?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are -42.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.89% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.78% down YTD and -42.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.78% and -25.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the F stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 24, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the F stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.86. The forecasts give the Ford Motor Company stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.08% or -34.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, down -8.10% from $1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.87 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,493,368 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,311,552. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,081,388 and 1,876,474 in purchases and sales respectively.

LECHLEITER JOHN C, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $53586.0 at $5.36 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 F shares valued at $50990.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.10 per share. LECHLEITER JOHN C (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $8.14 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $81400.0 while HACKETT JAMES P, (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 03 for $177200.0 with each share fetching $8.86.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), on the other hand, is trading around $31.10 with a market cap of $21.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.75 billion. This represented a 75.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.69 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $64.53 billion from $63.22 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.43 billion, significantly higher than the $1.37 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.49 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 73 times at Delta Air Lines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 1,558,110 shares. Insider sales totaled 291,255 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 319.03M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 637.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delta Air Lines Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 70.91 million shares worth more than $4.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 11.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 43.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.56 billion and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.