General Electric Company (GE) Vs. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Which Is Riskier?

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are -32.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.85% or $0.55 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.99% down YTD and -32.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.55% and -33.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the GE stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.16. The forecasts give the General Electric Company stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.53% or -26.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.55, down -5.00% from $0.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,502,217 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,955,337. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 327,855 and 133,238 in purchases and sales respectively.

Timko Thomas S, a Vice President at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $88300.0 at $8.83 per share on Aug 19. The Director had earlier bought another 6,500 GE shares valued at $50700.0 on Aug 23. The shares were bought at $7.80 per share. CULP H LAWRENCE JR (Chairman and CEO) bought 252,200 shares at $7.93 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $2.0 million while Strazik Scott, (Senior Vice President) bought 34,836 shares on Aug 15 for $279036.0 with each share fetching $8.01.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), on the other hand, is trading around $4.72 with a market cap of $45.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ITUB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 32.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.37 billion. This represented a 46.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $808.44 million, significantly higher than the -$8.63 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $516.41 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.40% with a share float percentage of 5.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company.