Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) And PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Among Headliners

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares are 104.26% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.09% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +102.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.19% down YTD and 131.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.11% and 52.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 53,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM), on the other hand, is trading around $24.22 with a market cap of $6.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PHM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $435.95 million. This represented a 85.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.85 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.08 billion, significantly lower than the $1.45 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.02 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at PulteGroup Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 221,674 shares. Insider sales totaled 148,115 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.3M shares after the latest sales, with 2.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 261.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PulteGroup Inc. having a total of 877 institutions that hold shares in the company.