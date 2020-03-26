Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About DISH Network Corporation (DISH), The Macerich Company (MAC)

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) shares are -41.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.48% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.57% down YTD and -42.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.14% and -45.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Bernstein recommended the DISH stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DISH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.41. The forecasts give the DISH Network Corporation stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.55% or 20.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.90% in the current quarter to $0.55, down from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.24, down -2.40% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 38,743,728 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 22,919,419. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,890,835 and 22,917,335 in purchases and sales respectively.

KISER KYLE J, a Vice President, Treasurer at the company, sold 13,500 shares worth $408510.0 at $30.26 per share on Mar 06. The Vice President, Treasurer had earlier sold another 3,000 DISH shares valued at $76860.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $25.62 per share. KISER KYLE J (Vice President, Treasurer) sold 10,000 shares at $33.18 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $331800.0 while McSchooler Jeffrey L, (EVP, Wireless Operations) sold 1,787 shares on Nov 26 for $63153.0 with each share fetching $35.34.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), on the other hand, is trading around $7.73 with a market cap of $939.20M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Macerich Company (MAC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $47.99 million. This represented a 80.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $241.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $355.16 million, significantly higher than the $344.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $167.25 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at The Macerich Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 165,225 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,507 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 720.61k shares after the latest sales, with 27.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Macerich Company having a total of 480 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 23.29 million shares worth more than $626.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board held 16.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $526.41 million and represent 13.84% of shares outstanding.