Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares are 91.58% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.35% or $2.5 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +84.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.74% down YTD and 94.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.44% and -5.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, CLSA recommended the GSX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GSX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $315.54. The forecasts give the GSX Techedu Inc. stock a price target range of $364.79 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $279.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.52% or 85.01%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, up 184.20% from $1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.69 for the next year.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), on the other hand, is trading around $126.66 with a market cap of $16.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $124.88 and spell out a less modest performance – a -1.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CTXS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $505.46 million. This represented a 37.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $809.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.51 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.39 billion from $4.03 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $43.05 million while total current assets were at $1.51 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $783.07 million, significantly lower than the $1.04 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $719.62 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 132 times at Citrix Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 66 times and accounting for 277,880 shares. Insider sales totaled 216,240 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 66 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with 16.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 113.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citrix Systems Inc. having a total of 942 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.55 million shares worth more than $1.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 11.88% of shares outstanding.