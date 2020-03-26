Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About MGM Resorts International (MGM), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares are -63.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.32% or $0.77 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +119.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.61% down YTD and -63.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.54% and -58.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Argus recommended the MGM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MGM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.67. The forecasts give the MGM Resorts International stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.41% or -29.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,403.80% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, down -6.60% from $3.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.45 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,190,235 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,327,311. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 286,352 and 798,517 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURREN JAMES, a CHAIRMAN & CEO at the company, sold 303,160 shares worth $9.75 million at $32.15 per share on Feb 19. The CHAIRMAN & CEO had earlier sold another 385,840 MGM shares valued at $12.41 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $32.17 per share. Meister Keith A. (Director) bought 295,000 shares at $31.21 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $9.21 million while Meister Keith A., (Director) bought 79,000 shares on Nov 04 for $2.32 million with each share fetching $29.43.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), on the other hand, is trading around $5.95 with a market cap of $7.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NLY’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $828.34 million. This represented a 22.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.93 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.2 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Annaly Capital Management Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 110,100 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.66M shares after the latest sales, with 2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.90% with a share float percentage of 1.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annaly Capital Management Inc. having a total of 871 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 158.64 million shares worth more than $1.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 137.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 billion and represent 9.62% of shares outstanding.