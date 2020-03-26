Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About salesforce.com inc. (CRM), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are -9.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.28% or -$6.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.86% down YTD and -10.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.21% and -18.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CRM stock is a Top Pick, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 42 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CRM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 42 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 36 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $147.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $204.92. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.24.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.16, up 23.00% from $2.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 272 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,321 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,647,113 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,972,742. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 890,611 and 1,038,354 in purchases and sales respectively.

Benioff Marc, a Chair of the Board & CEO at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.5 million at $150.34 per share on Mar 24. The Director had earlier bought another 1,100 CRM shares valued at $165463.0 on Mar 24. The shares were bought at $150.42 per share. Weaver Amy E (President and CLO) sold 5,000 shares at $148.00 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $740000.0 while Allanson Joe, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 971 shares on Mar 24 for $140436.0 with each share fetching $144.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), on the other hand, is trading around $49.00 with a market cap of $249.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 34.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.01 billion. This represented a 89.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $68.51 billion from $72.11 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $4.82 billion while total current assets were at $27.27 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $13.23 billion, significantly higher than the $12.54 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.91 billion.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited having a total of 1,281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 70.82 million shares worth more than $4.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 62.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.66 billion and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.