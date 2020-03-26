Heat Check: CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Vs. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) shares are -28.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.08% or $1.59 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.46% down YTD and -30.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.26% and -27.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the CNO stock is a In-line, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CNO stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.42. The forecasts give the CNO Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $20.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.17% or 0.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to $0.43, up from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.95, down -4.50% from $1.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 727,412 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 257,518. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 519,192 and 145,531 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bhojwani Gary C, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $187000.0 at $9.35 per share on Mar 23. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 CNO shares valued at $95184.0 on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $9.52 per share. Baude Bruce K. (EVP, Chief Ops & Tech Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $9.16 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $45800.0 while McDonough Paul H., (Chief Financial Officer) bought 11,758 shares on Mar 23 for $114170.0 with each share fetching $9.71.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), on the other hand, is trading around $30.41 with a market cap of $4.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PWR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $296.39 million. This represented a 90.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.33 billion from $8.87 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $526.55 million, significantly higher than the $358.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $264.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Quanta Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 411,817 shares. Insider sales totaled 267,040 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.1M shares after the latest sales, with 58.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 141.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanta Services Inc. having a total of 646 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.17 million shares worth more than $617.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $513.61 million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.