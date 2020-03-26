Heat Check: New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Vs. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE: NMFC) shares are -45.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.72% or $1.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +62.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.03% down YTD and -45.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.45% and -44.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, National Securities recommended the NMFC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, National Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NMFC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.96. The forecasts give the New Mountain Finance Corporation stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.93% or 6.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.37, up 13.60% from $1.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 516,050 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,450 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Weinstein Adam, a EVP, CAO and Director at the company, bought 35,000 shares worth $348750.0 at $9.96 per share on Mar 12. The CCO and Corporate Secretary had earlier bought another 350 NMFC shares valued at $3428.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $9.79 per share. HAMWEE ROBERT (CEO) bought 20,000 shares at $11.89 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $237878.0 while Weinstein Adam, (EVP, CAO and Director) bought 25,000 shares on Mar 09 for $286250.0 with each share fetching $11.45.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI), on the other hand, is trading around $127.96 with a market cap of $56.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $161.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CCI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $561.0 million. This represented a 58.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.25 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $38.46 billion from $38.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.7 billion, significantly higher than the $2.5 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $641.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 319,945 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,828 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.76M shares after the latest sales, with 26.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 414.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) having a total of 1,373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.82 million shares worth more than $7.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 28.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.08 billion and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.