Heat Check: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Vs. Denny’s Corporation (DENN)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) shares are -7.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.85% or $0.15 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +78.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.51% down YTD and 3.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.28% and -9.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2016, JP Morgan recommended the NG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR Inc. had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.25. The forecasts give the NovaGold Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.4% or 72.4%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 101 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,353,286 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,883,846. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 596,192 and 561,086 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ottewell David A., a Vice President & CFO at the company, sold 13,208 shares worth $128382.0 at $9.72 per share on Feb 24. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 62,512 NG shares valued at $480092.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $7.68 per share. Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) sold 15,289 shares at $9.34 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $142799.0 while Ottewell David A., (Vice President & CFO) sold 12,583 shares on Feb 10 for $113876.0 with each share fetching $9.05.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.45 with a market cap of $441.36M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Denny’s Corporation (DENN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DENN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $21.27 million. This represented a 81.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $113.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $460.39 million from $441.43 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.65 million while total current assets were at $52.73 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $43.33 million, significantly lower than the $73.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $29.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Denny’s Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 287,207 shares. Insider sales totaled 200,762 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.87M shares after the latest sales, with 11.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denny’s Corporation having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company.