Heat Check: TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Vs. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares are -67.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.55% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.04% down YTD and -67.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.32% and -54.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the FTI stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.91. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.14.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -92.90% in the current quarter to $0.27, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.27, up 13.10% from $0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,225,936 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,492. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,222,936 and 94,720 in purchases and sales respectively.

OLEARY JOHN C G, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $26750.0 at $5.35 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 FTI shares valued at $25400.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $5.08 per share. Piou Olivier (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $5.41 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $108200.0 while Piou Olivier, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Feb 28 for $151100.0 with each share fetching $15.11.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), on the other hand, is trading around $40.38 with a market cap of $106.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AZN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.71 billion. This represented a 29.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.66 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $61.38 billion from $58.91 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $885.0 million while total current assets were at $15.56 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.97 billion, significantly higher than the $2.62 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.99 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.40% with a share float percentage of 2.60B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 727 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 65.19 million shares worth more than $3.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 58.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 2.24% of shares outstanding.