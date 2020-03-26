Here are the top Institutional holders of Barclays PLC (BCS) shares

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -48.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $10.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $9.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.32% off the consensus price target high of $13.03 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.14% lower than the price target low of $4.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.91, the stock is -15.66% and -36.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.55 million and changing 11.09% at the moment leaves the stock -38.17% off its SMA200. BCS registered -39.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.93.

The stock witnessed a -41.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.20%, and is 26.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.92% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 80800 employees, a market worth around $21.71B. Current P/E ratio is 7.47 and Fwd P/E is 5.99. Distance from 52-week low is 43.99% and -51.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barclays PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Barclays PLC (BCS), with institutional investors hold 2.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.42B, and float is at 4.29B with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 2.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 14.88 million shares valued at $141.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the BCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 5.72 million shares valued at $54.46 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 5.65 million shares representing 2.91% and valued at over $53.83 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $42.3 million.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -48.46% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -16.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.76% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.78.