Here are the top Institutional holders of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) shares

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is -48.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.33 and a high of $83.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The DD stock was last observed hovering at around $32.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.48% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 14.79% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.23, the stock is -12.27% and -31.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.8 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -47.62% off its SMA200. DD registered -56.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.23.

The stock witnessed a -30.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.01%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.04% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $24.88B and $21.51B in sales. and $21.51B in sales Fwd P/E is 8.09. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.30% and -60.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $5.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -353.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.20% in year-over-year returns.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Top Institutional Holders

1,598 institutions hold shares in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), with 621.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 72.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 748.73M, and float is at 737.38M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 72.22% of the Float.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times.