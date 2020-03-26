Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is -52.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $39.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.95% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 5.26% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.00, the stock is -12.45% and -37.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing 19.60% at the moment leaves the stock -31.92% off its SMA200. THC registered -36.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.42.

The stock witnessed a -38.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.19%, and is 63.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.09% over the week and 17.60% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 88608 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $18.48B in sales. and $18.48B in sales Fwd P/E is 5.27. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.00% and -54.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $4.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -326.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 101.75% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 100.11% of the Float.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fitzgerald Meghan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fitzgerald Meghan bought 6,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $13.02 per share for a total of $80112.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24882.0 shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Sutaria Saumya (President & COO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $17.28 per share for $345600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49413.0 shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Arbour Paola M (EVP, Chief Information Officer) acquired 2,560 shares at an average price of $14.79 for $37862.0. The insider now directly holds 6,726 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 12.33% up over the past 12 months. MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is -57.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.61% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.64.