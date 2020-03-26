Here is a breakdown of the Dominion Energy Inc. (D) stock performance

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is -18.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.79 and a high of $90.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The D stock was last observed hovering at around $65.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.67% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.85% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 14.76% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.34, the stock is -13.85% and -18.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -15.99% off its SMA200. D registered -12.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.12.

The stock witnessed a -23.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.30%, and is -16.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.32% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $63.04B and $16.57B in sales. and $16.57B in sales Current P/E ratio is 41.83 and Fwd P/E is 14.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.53% and -25.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dominion Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $4.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.30% in year-over-year returns.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Top Institutional Holders

1,776 institutions hold shares in Dominion Energy Inc. (D), with 2.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 70.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 936.09M, and float is at 835.35M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 70.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.85 million shares valued at $5.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the D Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 58.27 million shares valued at $4.83 billion to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 44.6 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $3.69 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 31.57 million with a market value of $2.61 billion.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Dominion Energy Inc. (D) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leopold Diane, the company’s EVP & CEO Gas Infrastructure. SEC filings show that Leopold Diane sold 1,448 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $81.10 per share for a total of $117410.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Dominion Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Leopold Diane (EVP & CEO Gas Infrastructure) sold a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $82.48 per share for $948505.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19163.0 shares of the D stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E (Director) acquired 21,400 shares at an average price of $78.85 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 46,400 shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D).

Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -9.65% down over the past 12 months. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is -15.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.31% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.