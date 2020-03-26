ING Groep N.V. (ING) And Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Among Headliners

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) shares are -47.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.42% or $0.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +41.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.71% down YTD and -46.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 35.74% and -35.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the ING stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on October 23, 2019. 2 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The forecasts give the ING Groep N.V. stock a price target range of $15.41 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.18. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.6% or -52.63%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), on the other hand, is trading around $7.43 with a market cap of $11.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FCAU’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.74 billion. This represented a 91.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $32.92 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.75 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $109.81 billion from $111.73 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $750.4 million while total current assets were at $39.12 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $11.72 billion, significantly lower than the $11.75 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.33 billion.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx with over 17.69 million shares worth more than $271.0 million. As of Oct 30, 2019, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held 1.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard International Growth Fund, with the investment firm holding over 13.74 million shares as of Aug 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.51 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.