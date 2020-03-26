Institutional Interest FGL Holdings (FG) Reaches 500 Major Investors

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) is -13.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The FG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.48% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.19, the stock is -13.68% and -14.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.85 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.93% off its SMA200. FG registered 15.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.11.

The stock witnessed a -22.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.38%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.31% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

FGL Holdings (FG) has around 352 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $2.14B in sales. and $2.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.18 and Fwd P/E is 5.09. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.63% and -26.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

FGL Holdings (FG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FGL Holdings (FG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FGL Holdings is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $379.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.